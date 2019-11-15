Fijian government concerned about USP

The Fijian government has raised concerns about governance issues plaguing the University of the South Pacific.

FBC News approached Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum after allegations of misconduct and breaches by Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

Sayed-Khaiyum confirms the government has received a copy of a report compiled by USP’s Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, Mahmood Khan.

Responding to questions asked by FBC News, Sayed-Khaiyum also confirms Minister for Education Rosy Akbar is attending the USP Executive Committee meeting on behalf of the government.

Sayed Khaiyum says allegations raised against Professor Ahluwalia warrant a response.

“In respect about USP itself we are very concerned about the governance issues at USP and many of the anomalies has also been highlighted by the chair of the audit committee and we believe that these need to be investigated.”

The Minister adds that the government is concerned about the future of the University.

Fiji is one of the largest donors for USP.