RKS students protest against principal

Ratu Kadavulevu School students have staged a protest against the school principal Arvind Prasad.

FBC News believes some students are playing in two Provincial Under-19 rugby teams after verbal approval by the principal.

It is alleged that these same students were later expelled after Prasad changed his decision.

Pupils then retaliated, staging a protest at the RKS ground this afternoon.

Police have arrived at the school to look into the issue and spokesperson Ana Naisoro says officers will also maintain safety and security.

