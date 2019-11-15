Squatter settlement allege police laxity

Residents of River Road, in Narere, are claiming that Police officers are not attending to cases that happen in and around their area.

Resident Association President Leone Roko claims that when they report cases such as theft, pickpocketing and others, Police say they cannot deal with cases in squatter settlements.

Roko claims that this has been an issue they have been facing in the past years until date.

“If someone steals here, the Police will never take action, they said it’s a squatter and they cannot deal with cases that happened here. Cases of pick-pocket, grab and run. Police will never attend to these cases.”

Police Chief of Operations ACP Abdul Khan, has disputed this in a statement saying no officer should be giving any excuses for not attending to a report and if found doing so they will be taken through their internal disciplinary process.

ACP Khan says they visited the residents last week and have urged them to call Police directly and lodge an official complaint if any officer of the law fails to deal with issues and this will be investigated.