Real estate market uncertain of future

The real estate market is clueless as to where it’s heading as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a toll.

Real Estate Licensing Board chair Abdul Hassan says with potential buyers economically affected, people are now not able to invest in property, directly affecting agents and the industry.

“Because of the COVID-19 people have been affected in different ways some have lost their jobs some have had reductions and other factors that have put them in some situations where they cannot invest in properties so that is how the property market is affected.”

Spark Fiji Real Estate Agent Veronica Thoms says business has been very quiet.

“It’s really noticeably down on last year agents have been reporting up to 90% loss of income in business, property rentals the prices have dropped quite dramatically in some areas and I think Nadi is a lot more impacted then Suva in that regard.”

REALB currently has 89 registered agents and 310 registered salespersons.