The Police has noted a slight increase in domestic violence cases after the nationwide curfew came into force.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says all perpetrators in this case were male and the offences took place in a domestic setting.

Qiliho is pleading to every Fijian to be responsible in these trying times.

“You need to control yourselves in this period that we are going through. And we have said it from the start, we will come out and investigate those and take people to task accordingly. It’s about being responsible, being caring for each other and being unselfish about things that you got to share that confine space with family and loved ones and you need to control tempers and all that.”

Qiliho says 40 percent of the reported cases were sexual assault while 60 percent were physical assault.

Domestic violence cases against women revealed that 96 percent were assault related offences and 4 percent were sexual offences.

Qiliho says domestic violence cases against children recorded a nine percent decrease where by 10 cases were reported compared to 11 for the same period last year.

However Police recorded a decrease of 12 percent for the reporting period from when the first lockdown came into force in Lautoka from the 19th of March to the 14th of April.