Police to institute drug test for officers

Police officers suspected of being involved with drugs will be investigated urgently and face the full brunt of the law.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Maretion Qiolevu says this has been an issue in the past and they have dealt with it thoroughly.

ACP Maretino says officers suspected to be involved in drugs will soon undergo a drug test and if found positive stringent investigation processes will be followed.

Meanwhile, Police charged 1,179 people last year for being in possession of illicit drugs and 31 were juveniles.

A total of 1,223 drug cases were recorded in the country last year.