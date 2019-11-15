Poaching continues to be a major concern on Kia Island

Poaching continues to be of great concern for the people of Kia Island, in Macuata.

Speaking at a talanoa session with the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today, Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says fishermen normally come at night and dive for fish and other marine life around their iqoliqoli or fishing ground.

The Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere told the Prime Minister, village elders are requesting the assistance of the police to patrol the fishing ground at least once a month.

He adds fisheries wardens appointed by the villagers do not have the power to arrest poachers.

Ratu Wiliame says last year poachers were acquitted by the court as there was lack of evidence hence having the police assist with the patrolling of the fishing ground would help a lot.

Villagers told the Prime Minister their marine protected areas are illegally used at night by poachers, some of whom are still using the now-banned – underwater breathing apparatus.

The issue of poaching has been raised countless times in village meetings and district meetings, but no solution has been reached.

Police Inspector Josua Nailesu told the talanoa session the patrolling of the fishing ground is included in their work plan and they will be accompanying the Ministry of Fisheries officials to the island.

He adds the Water Police section is on standby in this regard.

According to the Ministry of Fisheries officials, they have conducted several patrols around Kia’s fishing ground, and some poachers have been arrested.

The poachers will front court on February 12th.