Pacific heritage to fuel our urgency against climate change

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the Pacific’s deep-seated cultural influence has fueled our urgency in combating climate change.

Bainimarama made this statement while speaking at a Special Session on Urban Culture and Climate Change Action in Abu Dhabi.

“In Fiji, we’ve embraced innovation to combat climate change and adapt to withstand its impacts”.

With the theme “connecting culture and innovation”, Prime Minster Bainimarama says solutions to some of the existing problems such as climate change can be found in our roots, history, and heritage.

“Abundance has been replaced by scarcity, and as a result, the once-self-regulating nature of fishing has been replaced by a more short-sighted quest for commercial gain.”

The Prime Minister says we need to rehabilitate that harmony through restorative measures like replanting mangroves on our coastlines or vetiver grass on our riverbeds, or on a larger scale, engaging in carbon markets to offset emissions of highly-developed nations, we are increasingly returning to nature to stave off rising sea levels and global temperatures.