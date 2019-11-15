Over 70,000 registered with LTA e-Services

Over 70,000 Land Transport Authority account holders have registered for e-Services.

Chief Executive Samuel Simpson is urging those who haven’t to sign up as this will allow account holders to carry out transactions, and easily access services such as applications for their Vehicle Registration Renewal.

Simpson says drivers can also make payments for their Traffic Infringement Notices (TINs) without the need to travel to LTA offices and wait in line.

He adds license holders can receive notifications and reminders of renewals prior to expiry dates.

Customers can now go on LTA’s Facebook page and register by simply filling out the pinned form or register their email via webchat on the LTA website.

The LTA e-Services registration ends on July 31st.