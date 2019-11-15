New Zealander recovering after medical evacuation

A 33-year-old New Zealand sailor is now recovering at the CWM hospital after being medically evacuated from his yacht in Fulaga, Lau yesterday.

The sailor suffered facial injuries while working on his yacht and outboard motor.

The Fiji Navy conducted and coordinated the Medical evacuation with the Ministry of Health.

[Source: Fiji Navy]

RFNS Savenaca was deployed to Fulaga Island on Sunday night with a medical team from the Health Ministry to stabilize the patient, before sailing to Kabara Health Centre for further medical attention.

A helicopter from Pacific Island Air was later deployed to Kabara to retrieve the patient and arrived in Suva after yesterday afternoon.

The severely injured sailor was then transferred to the CWM hospital for further treatment.