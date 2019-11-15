New Tamavua-i Wai Bridge to be ready by this month

The construction on the new Tamavua-i-Wai Bridge is expected to finish by the end of this month.

The current bridge was identified as one of the critical bridges which is the major link between the Capital city and Lami along the Queens road.

Fiji Roads Authority, Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says contractor are expected to seal the roads.

“I think in the next two weeks they will be sealing the approach roads. We are hoping it will be functional by the end of this month.”

He adds they are constantly maintaining the road surface as it has caused traffic jams.

Moore adds they are also expected to receive their shipment of ten new bridges by the end of this month from the New Jersey, United States.

He adds these bridges are for the emergency bridge replacement program.

Some of the bridges to undergo emergency bridge replacement include Waidra, Nausori and Kings road at Yaqara.