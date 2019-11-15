Routine maintenance to be carried out on Tamavua-i-Wai Bridge says Moore

The newly built Tamavua-i-Wai Bridge in Lami will be monitored and routine maintenance will be carried out for the next three years after engineers identified adverse ground conditions.

The base of the bridge is fine but the ground on the Lami side has been deemed poor because there’s about 50 metres of silt.

The FRA says there is no risk to the structure, but there may be a need for continuous remedial work.

Authority’s Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says the only solution to the poor ground conditions would have been to extend pile support for 120 metres but that alone would have cost more than the entire bridge.

“So when you look at the risk-reward on the cost-benefit analysis it’s better to not do that. And perhaps every three months just to make sure that road level is brought back up to the level for a couple of years. Because the cost of that is negligible compared to the extension of the foundation for concrete slabs for another 100 to 150 meter.”

Moore adds they will keep an eye on the structure and fill in areas where there is ground loss over time.

He adds because there is too much silt, no permanent solution exists and the Lami end of the bridge will settle slowly but there will be no catastrophic failure and the bridge will stay open.

“The bridge that is being built on the side, the new Tamavua-i-Wai bridge that’s due to start construction in the next two years so that will be in the location of the existing bridge so when that contractor is finalized the existing bridge will be taken out.”

The bridge was to be complete by April but work was delayed due to ground conditions and raw material supply from overseas. Now it’s due for opening by the end of this month.