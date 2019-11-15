Home

National Archives of Fiji receives new equipment

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
September 18, 2020 4:10 pm
The National Archives of Fiji has received a donation of electronic equipment worth $10,000 from the Chinese Embassy.[Source: National Archives]

The National Archives of Fiji has received a donation of electronic equipment worth $10,000 from the Chinese Embassy.

This is a result of discussions on the need for technical support noted by the Chinese Ambassador Qian Bo during his visit to the National Archives last month.

Bo has praised the good work the department has been doing over the years, serving the people and the equipment will boost capacity building and technical support.

The Ambassador expects to receive more proposals to strengthen and build relationships between the Archives and its Chinese counterparts.

National Archives Director, Collin Yabaki says the equipment will enable efficiently in preserving historical records.

 

