News

MSAF urges ship masters and owners to take precaution

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 14, 2020 4:42 pm
All shipmasters and owners are being urged to take precautionary measures and prepare for the approaching Tropical Disturbance.

All shipmasters and owners are being urged to take precautionary measures and prepare for the approaching Tropical Disturbance.

The shipmasters, owners and agents for foreign and local ships, pilots, port management companies, marinas, and yacht clubs are advised to follow the reports on TD04F closely.

All ship masters must make a good professional judgment to ensure the ship under their command is safe.

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji says ship safety is the Master’s and Owner’s responsibility.

The MSAF is also urging ship owners to provide all necessary support to masters of their ships to ensure the ship is kept safe.

Mariners have also been advised to listen to weather reports and adhere to the warnings at all times.

 

