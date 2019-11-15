More Fijians seek out counselling services

Renowned psychotherapist Selina Kuruleca says more Fijians are seeking counselling following the COVID-19 crisis.

Kuruleca says with people losing jobs and a change in routines due to the pandemic, local mental health specialists have noticed an increase in the number of callers seeking help.

She says coronavirus has changed the lifestyle of many Fijians who are still trying to adjust to the current situation.

“We’ve noticed an increase on requests form people in the working class so basically we’re talking about early 20’s to about late 40’s and 50’s right across the different sectors of employment.”

Mental Health Specialist Prem Singh says the elderly people in society are among the most vulnerable as they are mostly left behind or forgotten.

“Majority of our callers make the age breaker of over 50- years old and the chief complains about these individuals regarding accessing support such as not having enough food or there are no family members who are checking up on them so these particular vulnerable group are claiming how the elderly feel isolated and mostly abandoned by their children”

Singh says family support is vital to controlling the rise in mental health issues like anxiety and depression.

Both mental health experts have said the solution is to always find someone to talk to.