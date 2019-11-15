Serious discrepancies in Housing Authority

A special investigation into the Housing Authority has found that the Housing Authority has lost its purpose.

Housing Minister Premila Kumar has today made public the findings of the Housing Authority Special Investigation Report and the Public Inquiry Committee report.

According to the report, the Housing Authority has serious failures in governance, risk management and compliance.

It was discovered that staff were using the demand survey form as an application form and the investigation could find no evidence that the allocation of lots were from the Authority database.

There was no independent income verification of applicants before lots were awarded, and a handful of them are related to former Housing Authority staff.

The Public Inquiry report has also highlighted numerous issues including staff not understanding the eligibility criteria, losing the application forms for clients and having them re-apply.

The Housing Authority Board has been directed to completely overhaul the organization, its internal processes, application methods and staffing.

The eligibility of the CEO and senior managers will also be reassessed.