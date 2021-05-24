Media personality arrested for alleged drug possession

Three people including a media personality have been arrested for allegedly being in possession of drugs.

Police confirms the media personality was with a student in his 20s and another man when they were arrested in Newtown, Nasinu yesterday afternoon.

A search of their vehicle was conducted that led to the discovery of dried leaves which were wrapped in aluminum foils.

Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says more discoveries were allegedly made at the media personality’s house which included dried leaves and plants believed to be marijuana

Police have seized all the substances which have been sent for analysis.

The investigation continues.