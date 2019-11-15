Fiji marks 141st anniversary of Girmitiyas

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on the 141st anniversary of the first day since the Indentured laborers arrived in Fiji has given the children of Fiji an assignment.

In his message for the Girmit Remembrance Day, Bainimarama has urged students to conduct research on the lives of our indentured labourers and the history behind the Girmitiyas.

Bainimarama says it’s important for us to pause to think about the grueling trials the Girmitiyas endured, and also to recognize the sense of hope that got them through their suffering.

He says they were able to find refuge in that sense of a better future.

The Prime Minister says it is the hard work of the Girmitiya’s that has laid the foundation of a number of cities and towns in Fiji.

Bainimarama says it is not important for children to be in a classroom to learn life changing lessons.

He says these lessons can be learnt through the stories of these indentured laborers which have been made available on their Fijian Government facebook page and website.

The Prime Minister says he has no doubt the Girmitiyas would be proud of the Fiji we have today knowing that they helped lay a foundation for every Fijian girl and boy to receive a free education.

He says many of them had no traditional schooling, and couldn’t even read, but in their foresight, they were wise beyond measure.

Bainimarama says they knew that, by investing in learning, they could make the most out of the life they were given.

