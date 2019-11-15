ILO Director General salutes frontline workers

As we celebrate International Workers Day today, most workers around the country are struggling without a job amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

International Labour Organization Director General Guy Ryder says today marks the right occasion to look more closely at adopting new norms.

Ryder says the pandemic has greatly affected the world of work in the cruelest way.

He has also commended the work of essential workers on the frontline battling COVID-19 from spreading any further.

He added that this pandemic has highlighted the work of people who are usually invisible, unconsidered, undervalued, even ignored.

Healthcare workers, cleaners, supermarket cashiers, transport staff too often numbered among the ranks of the working poor and the insecure.

He says these the heroes that need our support in this time of crisis.























