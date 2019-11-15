Hundreds commemorate Fiji Day at Albert Park

Hundreds of people from around the Central and Eastern Division gathered at Albert Park in Suva to witness the Fiji Day celebrations.

Families and friends were decked out in blue kalavata and Fiji flag-themed outfits to mark 50 years of independence.

The day brought together the young and old from various walks of life who stood proud singing Fiji’s national anthem at the same park where Fiji received the instruments of independence 50 years ago.

Article continues after advertisement

President retired Major-General Jioji Konrote inspected a guard of honour by the disciplined forces as part of celebrations this morning.

Also present at the celebrations at Suva’s Albert Park was the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama with cabinet ministers and Opposition Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka, other members of Parliament and dignitaries.

Celebrations wrapped up with a 21 gun salute by the disciplined forces.