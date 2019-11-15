Housing Authority special investigation report handed to Board

A special investigation into the allocation of lots and awarding of tenders by the Housing Authority has been completed and the report handed over to the Board today.

The investigation was carried out by the Office of the Auditor-General and highlights findings as per the agreed Terms of Reference.

It also provides recommendations on improving future allotment of lots in subdivisions developed by the Authority and in its overall governance processes.

The Office of the Auditor-General says there will be similar audits and investigations carried out as part of value-added services over the next five years.

A special investigation and a public inquiry was conducted into Housing Authority following allegations of corruption.