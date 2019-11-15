Government committed to building back stronger

Despite the catastrophic blow to the government revenues due to the COVID-19, the Prime Minister says they are committed to rebuilding from TC Harold and building resilience to future storms and the rising seas.

During his address to the general debate of the 75th Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama called for greater global solidarity to face both the COVID-19 pandemic and climate crisis to recover sustainably.

He adds they are building back stronger in areas where climate impacts have left trails of devastation

In reaffirming Fiji’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals, the Prime Minister outlined Fiji’s economic recovery plans and actions taken to protect the safety and wellbeing of the Fijian families and building resilient societies.

“There is so much more we can do, that we must do to break the costly cycle of rebuilding from climate-driven devastation and maintain the pace of our march towards a modern economy.”

The General Debate of the UN General Assembly will conclude tomorrow.