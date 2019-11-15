Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Forty arrested for playing sports

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 1, 2020 12:40 pm
Twenty-four juveniles were among the 57 arrested for breaching COVID-19 restrictions in the last 24 hours. [Source: Fiji Police Force]

Forty individuals were arrested in the last 24 hours for engaging in sports related activities amid the COVID-19 restrictions.

Thirty-nine arrests were made in Lami while one in Samabula.

Of those arrested twenty-two are juveniles who were playing touch rugby at the Nukuwatu foreshore in Lami.

Article continues after advertisement

In another case a 20-year-old was arrested for playing touch rugby along Hedstrom Road in Samabula with a group of people, while others ran away from the area.

The Police Commissioner is urging parents and guardians to monitor their children’s whereabouts as they will not hesitate to arrest anyone who is found failing to comply with health orders.

Another two juveniles were arrested in the Southern Division for curfew breaches.

A total of fifty-seven arrests were made in the last 24 hours.










Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.