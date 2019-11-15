Forty arrested for playing sports

Forty individuals were arrested in the last 24 hours for engaging in sports related activities amid the COVID-19 restrictions.

Thirty-nine arrests were made in Lami while one in Samabula.

Of those arrested twenty-two are juveniles who were playing touch rugby at the Nukuwatu foreshore in Lami.

In another case a 20-year-old was arrested for playing touch rugby along Hedstrom Road in Samabula with a group of people, while others ran away from the area.

The Police Commissioner is urging parents and guardians to monitor their children’s whereabouts as they will not hesitate to arrest anyone who is found failing to comply with health orders.

Another two juveniles were arrested in the Southern Division for curfew breaches.

A total of fifty-seven arrests were made in the last 24 hours.























