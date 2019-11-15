Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m|$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions|RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9m|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|Water and Electricity concessions extended|Government to provide grants for first home buyers|New FNPF assistance announced|Education Ministry content with budget allocation|Business-friendly measures extended|Minister for Trade labels 2020/2021 budget as phenomenal|Massive $2b stimulus package announced|Pay cuts announced for top brass, other Civil Servants not affected|Major tax deductions announced in new budget|All stamp duty abolished|Fijian economy will not recover for years: Minister|
Full Coverage

News

Ministry considers lifting Kawakawa and Donu ban

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
July 20, 2020 12:35 pm
The Fisheries Ministry has received requests to lift the ban on Kawakawa, Donu and sea cucumbers as Fijians need food security.[Source: DLPF]

The Fisheries Ministry has received requests to lift the ban on Kawakawa, Donu and sea cucumbers as Fijians need food security.

Minister Semi Koroilavesau says they understand thousands of Fijians have been affected by COVID-19 and many have turned to fishing as a source of livelihood.

Koroilavesau says while they’ve taken this into consideration, there are also reports of some breaching the ban.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re working through that. We may have to lift the ban a little earlier just to allow people to generate the need for food security and also financial return on that. It has not come through. The ban on BDM – we are working through it as it’s also a source of income for our people but the Ministry is working through it. If there’s anything we have to go back to the cabinet for final approval of the ban because it is legislated now.”

The Minister says reports of dynamite fishing has been also been reported in the Western division – particularly from Rakiraki through to Lautoka.
He has labelled these areas as high risk.

“I receive calls from fishermen that they have found people actually fishing with dynamites then I alerted our officials so they coordinated with the Navy. So they took a navy ship – base it out of Lautoka, boarded our officers and we carried out inspections. The cases are from the Western side. The Western seems to be quite relevant in those cases of dynamite fishing and also BDM cases.”

The seasonal ban on Kawakawa and Donu was gazetted last year to protect them during peak breeding months from June to September.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.