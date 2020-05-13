Fiji Chemicals donates $50,000 worth of hygiene and cleaning products

Fiji Chemicals today donated over $50,000 worth of hygiene and cleaning products to the Ministry of Health in support of their COVID-19 efforts.

Fiji Chemicals Director Darran Fisher says the company was grateful for the tremendous contribution by health professionals to the country during these uncertain times.

Fisher says the donation is a small way to thank Health officials and a show of support in the important work they are doing.

Minister for Health Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete acknowledged the company in providing the assistance and says it will go a long way in supporting the work they are do.

The donated items includes hand sanitizer, surface sanitizer and commercial laundry chemicals.