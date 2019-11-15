Home

News

FICAC receive fresh complaints on alleged land scam

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 1, 2020 12:45 pm
The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption is still receiving fresh complaints regarding the alleged iTaukei land lease scam.

FICAC is questioning six people who were arrested yesterday afternoon.

Joseva Muana, Abhinesh Kumar, Anita Subbama, Neel Nair, Navin Kumar and Simione Tuidraki were arrested for their alleged involvement on the illegal facilitation and issuance of iTaukei land leases
FICAC is still looking for two more people alleged to be involved in the scam.

While responding to the questions sent by FBC News, FICAC confirms investigations are still underway and they continue to receive complaints.

FICAC conducted searches and discovered documents and files belonging to the iTaukei Land Trust Board, lease documents, land consultancy documents, computers, laptops, USB and mobile phones.

Investigators allege these were used by the individuals to carry out the scam, and have been confiscated.

Illicit drugs were also discovered during the search and handed over to Police for separate investigations.

The investigations so far have revealed that the suspects were allegedly conspiring to deceive the public by facilitating bogus land leases without following the proper process.

The Commission is encouraging people to come forward if they have encountered individuals who are trying to sell or deal with iTaukei land leases using fake documents.

