FHL’s tourism portfolio worst hit by COVID-19

Fijian Holdings Limited in its market review says the effect of COVID-19 has started taking its toll on business operations largely affecting South Sea Cruises from February.

This was due to travel restriction from its main markets of Australia and New Zealand.

It says the closing of Fiji border’s in March brought the operations of South Sea Cruises to a complete halt followed by the 14-day lockdown of Lautoka.

FHL says the tourism sector in its portfolio is largely affected followed by the finance and construction sectors.

It says Merchant Finance is working with customers to offer relief assistance and has seen significant decline in demand for loans.

The FHL has also experienced major reduction in demand for cement, ready mix, blocks and concrete pipes.

It says this is due to the deferment of major projects given uncertainty surrounding the effects of COVID19.

The supermarket chain of RBG and NWL has performed well on the back of panic buying which spiked up sales.

The FHL says associate companies continue to operate relatively well while cost cutting continues and strategies are in place to allow business sustainability.