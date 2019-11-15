Support grows for Food Bank initiative

One hundred and thirty-seven families have so far been assisted through the Veilomani Food Bank.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is overwhelmed with support from individuals and private sectors towards the initiative.

Chief executive Joel Abraham says their initial focus is to assist families in lockdown areas.

Article continues after advertisement

The Food Bank received a cash injection of $5, 000 from Digicel Fiji this morning.

Abraham says donation bins placed at various supermarkets have also been a success.

“A little that you give goes a very long way, especially for people who have small children, elderly that are struggling and I can’t emphasize that more. Last week we dispatched one hundred and thirty-seven packs, 100 to Soasoa ni Labasa and the remaining here in Suva.”

The Ministry of Health is also supporting FCCC in dispatching food rations to those that need it.























