FBC TV to benefit from Australia initiative

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation is part of television providers in the Pacific, which will have access to more Australian television content.

This is through the PacificAus TV initiative delivered by Free TV Australia.

This will mean shows such as the popular show, Neighbours, MasterChef, The Voice, 60 Minutes, House Rules, Border Security: Australia’s Frontline and children’s program Totally Wild will be broadcast on Pacific’s different free-to-air channels.

Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Marise Payne, says today’s announcement builds on the range of initiatives under Australia’s Pacific Step-up, strengthening links between Australians and people across the Pacific.

Assistant Defence Minister and Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Alex Hawke, says Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands are the first of seven countries that will receive Australian content through the initiative.

The PacificAus TV initiative will make the broadcast rights to 1,000 hours of Australian television content available to broadcast partners in Pacific nations each year for three years.

The initiative is worth $17.1 million over three years.