FBC brunch to prove there are good Samaritans in Fiji

In an effort to prove there are good Samaritans left, the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will host a brunch for those struggling for their next meal on Christmas day.

The initiative managed by FBC’s 2dayFM is the brain-child of the breakfast show hosts Bob Waqasaqa and Jane Vavaitamana.

2dayFM Producer, Vavaitamana says she had posted a video online and there was a massive response from the public.

“So it came about when we saw a woman dumpster diving for her next meal. My Co-host and I decided that we didn’t need the breakfast that we had and so we passed it over to her. And there was a lot of response from viewers saying that there aren’t a lot of good Samaritans left in the world, so we basically here to prove the theory wrong that there are still some good Samaritans left here in Fiji, there just isn’t a platform for them to showcase that they’re able to help out and feed the people who are basically hungry.”

Vavaitamana has invited anyone with a charitable spirit to join the cause.

“Basically we are catering to anyone and everyone who would be hungry on the day, would be working, would be alone spending Christmas alone or are just around the Suva City area. Or someone who would be struggling for their next meal. We’ll be having food, tea, milo or coffee. Anything that you would need for a brunch – we have there at the FBC building.”

The program will run from 8am to 11am on Wednesday at the FBC headquarters at Gladstone Road in Suva.