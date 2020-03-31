Family mourns death of father

Six children are today mourning the loss of their father, who allegedly died after being assaulted by an intoxicated farmer.

Baleyaganiga Village Headman Moritikei Mainalulu had just finished leading his family in their daily evening devotion on Wednesday night when they heard shouts and loud talking nearby.

His wife, Senimili Seniuci told him not to approach the group, who were drinking nearby but to call the Police as they were breaching the social gathering restrictions

51 year-old Mainalulu insisted he have a word with the group.

Seniuci told FBC News, her husband came back home a few minutes later after receiving verbal death threats from one of the men.

She says the threats did not rest well with her husband and he went back to the group.

Its alleged that when he approached the group the second time, he was assaulted which resulted in his death.

Seniuci says they are still trying to come to terms with the death of her husband.

Her children, too distraught to speak still cannot fathom the fact that their father is no longer.

The farmer who is alleged to have assaulted Mainalulu causing his death is still being questioned by police.

The post morten examination will be conducted today.

Baleyaganiga is located in the District of Vaturova in the Cakaudrove Province.

