Eight arrested for breaching curfew restrictions

Eight arrests were recorded for breach of nationwide curfew restrictions over the last 48hours.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says the first 24-hour period from Monday 11pm to Tuesday 4am recorded two arrests.

One case was recorded in the West while the second was recorded in the Southern Division.

Tudravu says a 21-year-old unemployed man was found drunk and walking along Tovata Road while a 24-year-old hairdresser was found drunk and loitering in Tavua.

He says from eleven last night until four this morning, six cases were recorded.

The Southern Division recorded five reports while the West recorded one case.

Two women and two men were arrested in Samabula as they were drunk while a farmer from Sawani was arrested along Ratu Mara Road, Nabua.

The lone report recorded in the West involved an 18-year-old student who was found drunk at a school ground in Ba.