Court grants order to restrain Amadea

The Suva High Court has granted an order for Russian yacht Amadea to be restrained from leaving Fijian waters.

This is following an application by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution to restrain the yatch from leaving Fiji waters and another that a US warrant to seize the Amadea be registered.

The ODPP had filed the ex parte Originating Summons under the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act in the High Court yesterday.

The second application will be heard in court tomorrow.

Amadea is being investigated for possible breaches of Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone and money laundering.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho had told FBC News earlier that their US counterparts have made submissions to the government through Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum regarding the proceedings of the investigation.

The yacht, owned by Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov berthed at the Lautoka Wharf last Wednesday and has been seized by police.

The crew of the Amadea remain on board and are not allowed to disembark as the investigation continues.