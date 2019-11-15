COMPOL to leave for studies next week

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho is expected to leave for the United Kingdom for his studies at the Royal College of Defence next week.

The Headquarters Division hosted the Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho to a morning tea to wish him well.

Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho called on the senior managers present to support the Acting Commissioner and senior Command.

He says the reality of leaving policing for a long period has been difficult to accept this has become part of his everyday life.

The Police Commissioner says he has been feeling sad over the past few days knowing that he will not be putting on his uniform for quite some time.

The Commissioner is expected to leave next week.

Acting Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says all members of the Fiji Police Force will continue to support the work left behind by the Commissioner.