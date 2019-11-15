Home

News

COMPOL to leave for studies next week

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 24, 2020 2:27 pm
Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho and Acting Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.[Source: Fiji Police Force]

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho is expected to leave for the United Kingdom for his studies at the Royal College of Defence next week.

The Headquarters Division hosted the Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho to a morning tea to wish him well.

Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho called on the senior managers present to support the Acting Commissioner and senior Command.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the reality of leaving policing for a long period has been difficult to accept this has become part of his everyday life.

The Police Commissioner says he has been feeling sad over the past few days knowing that he will not be putting on his uniform for quite some time.

The Commissioner is expected to leave next week.

Acting Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says all members of the Fiji Police Force will continue to support the work left behind by the Commissioner.

The Headquarters Division hosted the Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho to a morning tea, to wish…

Posted by Fiji Police Force on Thursday, July 23, 2020

