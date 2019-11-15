Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Authorities investigate claims of poisonous fish

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 10, 2020 12:35 pm
The Ministry of Fisheries has received a report which highlights the possibility that the fish exported from Fiji may have poisoned five New Zealanders.

The Fisheries Ministry has received a report which highlights the possibility that fish exported from Fiji may have poisoned five New Zealanders.

Permanent Secretary Pene Baleinabuli says during this time some fish are poisonous but they can’t confirm if the claims made by New Zealand are true.

Media reports from NZ suggested that five people got fish poisoning after eating frozen Kawakawa imported from Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are trying to validate that information too, we understand that the report that has come in was that the fish was brought from Fiji to New Zealand caused the poisoning, but we can’t deny that yet or confirm that yet.”

Baleinabuli says they have also received reports of local fish poisoning and are urging Fijians to be mindful of the type of fish they consume.

He says an investigation into these claims is underway.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.