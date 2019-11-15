Authorities investigate claims of poisonous fish

The Fisheries Ministry has received a report which highlights the possibility that fish exported from Fiji may have poisoned five New Zealanders.

Permanent Secretary Pene Baleinabuli says during this time some fish are poisonous but they can’t confirm if the claims made by New Zealand are true.

Media reports from NZ suggested that five people got fish poisoning after eating frozen Kawakawa imported from Fiji.

“We are trying to validate that information too, we understand that the report that has come in was that the fish was brought from Fiji to New Zealand caused the poisoning, but we can’t deny that yet or confirm that yet.”

Baleinabuli says they have also received reports of local fish poisoning and are urging Fijians to be mindful of the type of fish they consume.

He says an investigation into these claims is underway.