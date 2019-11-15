Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Close call for Newtown residents following landslide

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 29, 2020 2:57 pm
Some residents of Balabala Crescent in Caubati, Nasinu are fearing major damage to their homes following a landslide this morning.

Some residents of Balabala Crescent in Newtown are fearing major damage to their homes following a landslide this morning.

The landslide occurred at around 2am as people slept in their homes.

Resident Amit Narayan says one of the houses is sitting on the edge of the landslide and they fear it may collapse if heavy rain continues.

Article continues after advertisement

He claims this will cause severe damage to another six homes at the bottom of the slope.

“We couldn’t do anything at that point in time because it was early in the morning and we are just fearing about this house here. This is a squatter settlement and we have been trying to call this people from around 4am. We are fearing their lives are at risk. “

The landslide has blocked drains in the settlement, leading to flood waters entering homes of some residents at the foot of the hill.

The residents are working with the Nasinu Town Council to clear the mud and debris.










Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.