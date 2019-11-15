Close call for Newtown residents following landslide

Some residents of Balabala Crescent in Newtown are fearing major damage to their homes following a landslide this morning.

The landslide occurred at around 2am as people slept in their homes.

Resident Amit Narayan says one of the houses is sitting on the edge of the landslide and they fear it may collapse if heavy rain continues.

He claims this will cause severe damage to another six homes at the bottom of the slope.

“We couldn’t do anything at that point in time because it was early in the morning and we are just fearing about this house here. This is a squatter settlement and we have been trying to call this people from around 4am. We are fearing their lives are at risk. “

The landslide has blocked drains in the settlement, leading to flood waters entering homes of some residents at the foot of the hill.

The residents are working with the Nasinu Town Council to clear the mud and debris.























