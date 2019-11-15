Home

3-year-old latest drowning victim

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
September 22, 2020 4:46 pm

A 3-year-old child is believed to be the country’s latest drowning victim.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says the incident occurred in the Wailoku River in Suva this morning.

Naisoro says the victim was at home with his father when he went missing and was later found floating in the river by a Police Officer from the Wailoku Police Post.

Article continues after advertisement

Investigation continues.

 

 

 

