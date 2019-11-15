News
Partly decomposed body found in Nadi house
August 14, 2020 2:18 pm
Police are investigating the discovery of a body in a house in Legalega Nadi.
Police are investigating the discovery of a body in a house in Legalega Nadi.
Spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms the body was partly decomposed when officers entered the premises.
The body has been taken to the mortuary.
Article continues after advertisement
Naisoro says police were called in to assist by family members who had been trying to contact the homeowner for sometime but were unsuccessful.