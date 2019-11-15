Home

News

Partly decomposed body found in Nadi house

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
August 14, 2020 2:18 pm
Police are investigating the discovery of a body in a house in Legalega Nadi.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms the body was partly decomposed when officers entered the premises.

The body has been taken to the mortuary.

Naisoro says police were called in to assist by family members who had been trying to contact the homeowner for sometime but were unsuccessful.

