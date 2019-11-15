Assessment teams depart for Lau

Assessment Teams from various government Ministries have left for the Southern Lau group in the last hour.

Bidding farewell to the teams, Infrastructure Jone Usamate reminded them of their task of bringing relief to those out in the maritime islands.

Not knowing the extent of damage in the Lau Group, Usamate says the assessment teams will have to ensure assessments are thoroughly done.

“You are put in this chair before you were born somebody knew that you will be sitting in this chair today to do a service for this country, so I pray that you will go with the lord’s blessings and you will do your job to the level that is required”

While speaking Usamate also thanked the New Zealand government for its assistance towards Fiji.

NZ High Commissioner Jonathan Curr says service to humanity is vital for development.

“None of you are here today because of the money that you get for your job, you are here because of the spirit of service, you are here because of duty and you are here because of the love for your fellow Fijians”

Curr says the NZ government will continue to provide assistance to Fiji whenever they are needed.