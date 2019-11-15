Savusavu Town Council rejects suspended MPs claims

The Savusavu Town Council says allegations by suspended SODELPA member Niko Nawaikula are inaccurate and unfounded.

Nawaikula on his Facebook page claimed a drainage project in Naveria took priority over others due to nepotism and favoritism of Local Government Minister Premila Kumar.

However Council Chief Executive Seema Dutt says problems associated with drainage at Naveria is not new as it has been a long standing problem due to steep terrain and large natural water catchment formations.

These caused constant flooding and erosive damage to nearby roads and property.

Dutt adds there are over 100 properties that will benefit from the newly built drain.

In March 2019, the Council sought assistance from the Ministry of Waterways which designed and funded the new drain at Naveria.

Naveria is currently being sub-divided by the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources and is likely to be one of the main arrears within Savusavu to come under further development in the near future.