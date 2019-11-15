All basic process needs to be followed: Tuivuniwai

All basic processes and farming techniques need to be followed to meet the international market requirement for Kava.

The Pacific Horticultural, Agricultural Market Access plus Program’s National Export Market Systems Facilitator Navi Tuivuniwai says a commercial industry needs to be developed where everyone will have an idea of what international standards are.

Tuivuniwai says a new level of research on Kava will be introduced with the increasing number of people going back to farms.

“With the rising level of players entering the market, in future will continue to grow in the level of the sophistication in terms of the research behind kava it will be further enhanced.”

Fiji Kava General Manager Sales George Kotobalavu they are providing contracted farmers with seedlings.

Kotobalavu says this will enable farmers to plant more, and produce better quality using organic methods.

“Just making sure that they are able to attend to the plants on a daily basis to make sure that there is no disease that could harm the entire farm. They are able to safely grow the Kava plants and harvest them within the shortest time frame possible.”

The company has been educating farmers, resulting in new methods being utilized to increase yield.