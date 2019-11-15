285 ATS employees terminated

Effective today, 285 employees of Air Terminal Services Limited have had their employment contracts terminated.

This is due to the impacts of COVID-19 on its business.

In a statement this afternoon ATS says the Board of Directors approved that the management implement termination of employment contracts following a meeting on Wednesday.

Chief executive Hare Mani says the Company notes that this was a very difficult decision to make, and one only made after exhausting all other options.

Mani says in implementing termination, the company chose not to simply give notice, as per the employment contract, rather to make payment in lieu of notice.

Over 40% of the workforce had already exhausted paid leave provisions and were on Leave without Pay.

Mani says employees therefore received two weeks’ of wages they would not otherwise have been entitled to. Further to this the Company paid a 10% loading on all accumulated annual and long service leave as per their contract.

The CEO says ATS will proceed with further terminations, however, is careful to ensure enough time was provided to those employees who may wish to apply for their contractual provision of Voluntary Early Retirement with substantial financial benefits.

The Company has already processed Voluntary Early Retirement for 30 employees to date.

The Company consulted with Federated Airline Staff Association yesterday, and emphasised the goal of achieving a mutually beneficial outcome, when addressing termination of contracts.

Unfortunately, the meeting eventually ended with the FASA officials walking out without exploring this option.

Mani says the Company empathises with workers they represent, as it is of the view that employees have missed out on an opportunity to cease employment on terms over and above minimum entitlements.

Earlier this month ATS had implemented retirement as per the respective article of the employment contact for 22 employees who were over the age of 55 years.

These employees were also assisted by paying notice in lieu of notice where this was not required.

Mani says as business picks up and as the opportunity presents itself, the Company will revisit its position.