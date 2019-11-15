Ageing infrastructure affects water supply

The Water Authority of Fiji says ageing infrastructures and increasing population is causing water disruption in the country.

While apologizing for the water disruption last week, WAF Chief Executive Barry Omundson says they are taking measures and developing strategies to minimize water disruptions.

He says the recent water disruptions were a result of a combination of things including power outages and their standby generator at a critical site failed adding that they are currently investigating this.

He adds unaccounted water usage in the form of illegal connections and leaks are also placing a burden on their system.

He says this places undue pressure on their systems to deliver water to the customers.

Omundson says the Authority is working hard to address the issue and have deployed teams to undertake regular inspections of assets to ensure they are operating as they should.

He adds to build resilience and greater capacity in the area’s infrastructure, the Authority has invested $270million into the Rewa River Water Supply Scheme.

The RRWSS currently under construction is planned to be commissioned in March 2022 with a capacity to supply an additional 40 million litres a day of water to the greater Suva area.