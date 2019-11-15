Home

News

Accident victims remain hospitalized

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 14, 2020 10:50 am
A 28-year-old woman and her son who were involved in an accident at Waqadra in Nadi yesterday remain in hospital.

The woman was transferred to the Lautoka Hospital while her three-year-old son is still admitted at the Nadi Hospital.

A man who was in the same vehicle died at the scene and a post mortem will be conducted today.

The road death toll now stands at 16 compared to 28 for the same period last year.

The investigation continues.

