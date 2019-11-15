Home

Five-year-old latest road fatality

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 23, 2019 5:09 pm
A five-year-old girl is the latest road fatality after she was allegedly hit by a bus driven by a 32-year-old man from Serua. [Source: Sakiusa Bolaira]

A five-year-old girl is the latest road fatality after she was allegedly hit by a bus driven by a 32-year-old man from Serua.

Police say the alleged incident occurred this afternoon at Tokotoko in Navua when the girl and her parents were on their way to a funeral.

The victim is alleged to have suddenly crossed the road.

Police confirm the driver remains in custody as the investigation continues.

The road death toll now stands at 60 compared to 66 for the same period last year.

 

