52-year-old dies in house fire

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 28, 2020 2:35 pm
A 52-year-old man has died in a house fire this morning.

The incident happened in Levuka I Daku Village in Matuku, Lau.

It’s believed the man was trapped inside the corrugated iron house and could not escape the blaze.

Police are investigating the incident.

 

