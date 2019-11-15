Home

Viwa Islanders learn water safety

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 23, 2020 4:30 pm
The Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete handed out 42 certificates to villagers of Viwa Island in Tailevu.

The Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete handed out 42 certificates to villagers of Viwa Island in Tailevu.

This is after they completed a 3-day workshop on Water Safety Plan Training and Formulation.

The training was in line with the Water Safety Plan by the World Health Organisation to minimize the contamination of water sources.

Dr Waqainabete commended the community for undertaking the training.

“Our role is to remind us, we didn’t bring anything new. I want to assure you today that you already know this. We just want to remind you again of how we can continue to live a healthy and prosperous life and also making sure that we conserve and we make sure that we have clean water for us to use on a daily basis.”

The Health Minister says the government will continue to bring fresh water to all Fijians and communities must ensure that their water is clean and safe.

