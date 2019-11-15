New Board members for PRB and HAF

The Minister for Housing welcomed the newly appointed board members of the Public Rental Board and Housing Authority of Fiji.

Premila Kumar says both institutions need significant changes in all areas to respond quickly with cost-effective housing solution to the increasing demand for affordable housing in Fiji

She adds under the leadership of Lorraine Seeto as the Chairperson, the new Board is expected to bring in new and innovative ways of improving the level of service of the two institutions.

Kumar says Seeto has spent over 36 years with the Reserve Bank of Fiji (RBF) and she served as the Chief Manager, Governor’s Office at RBF.

Other newly appointed board members include Senikavika Jiuta currently serving as the General Manager – Operations at the Fijian Competition and Consumer, Roveen Permal, Annabel Ali and Mohit Raj.

Kumar says the new board’s priority is to introduce a robust organization structure assisted with a strong digital platform.

She adds this will improve the customer service and transparency of the two institutions.