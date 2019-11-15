Home

Fijian peacekeepers ready to assist following Lebanon blast

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 5, 2020 12:59 pm
[Source:Savanna Times]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has assured Fijian peacekeepers in Lebanon will be deployed to assist following a devastating explosion in Beirut earlier today.

In a twitter message following the blast, Bainimarama says Fijian troops are ready to assist if called upon.

A large blast in the Lebanese capital has killed at least 70 people and injured more than 4,000 others.

Bainimarama says Fijians are saddened and stunned by the incident.

He says the prayers of all Fijians are with the families of the victims, the thousands who have been injured, and the staff of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

The BBC has shown videos of smoke billowing from a fire, then a mushroom cloud following the blast at the city’s port.

The report says officials are blaming explosive materials stored in a warehouse for six years.

An investigation is now underway.

