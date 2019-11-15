COVID-19 testing underway for peacekeeping returnees

Fijian soldiers that arrive into the country on Saturday from Sinai have been divided into two groups and quarantined accordingly at two different government mandated facilities in Nadi.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the 162 soldiers went through thermal screening and temperature check upon arrival and was subjected to the COVID-19 infectious control measures at the airport.

Dr Waqainabete says they have already started a series of testing to ensure all soldiers returning from peacekeeping duties are COVID-19 free before they are released.

Article continues after advertisement

“For this group because the numbers are big, they are using two facilities I believe. Before they finally go home, they have to be tested again and they have to be COVID-19 negative before they go home.”



The Health Minister says the process developed by the Ministry of Health in consultation with development partners will remain to prevent the possibility of a second wave of the disease.