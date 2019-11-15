Home

COVID-19 testing underway for peacekeeping returnees

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 30, 2020 1:00 pm
Fijian soldiers that arrive into the country on Saturday from Sinai have been divided into two groups and quarantined accordingly at two different government mandated quarantine facilities in Nadi.[Source: RFMF]

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the 162 soldiers went through thermal screening and temperature check upon arrival and was subjected to the COVID-19 infectious control measures at the airport.

Dr Waqainabete says they have already started a series of testing to ensure all soldiers returning from peacekeeping duties are COVID-19 free before they are released.

“For this group because the numbers are big, they are using two facilities I believe. Before they finally go home, they have to be tested again and they have to be COVID-19 negative before they go home.”

The Health Minister says the process developed by the Ministry of Health in consultation with development partners will remain to prevent the possibility of a second wave of the disease.

